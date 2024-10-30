Ballia Accident: Private Bus Carrying 29 Bihar Police Personnel Overturns in Bairia (Watch Video)

At least 29 police personnel were injured, and 10 were in serious condition after a private bus travelling from Dehri-on-Sone for Diwali and Chhath duty met with an accident in Bihar's Bairia on Tuesday night, October 30. According to the Ballia SP, a company of 18th Battalion of Bihar Special Arms Police was inside the vehicle.

Ballia SP Vikrant Vir said that the accident occurred at night, and after the soldiers were rescued, officials of Bairia Police Station admitted them to the nearby hospital. " Ten of them have been referred to a district hospital for further treatment. All are in stable conditions right now," he added.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Visuals from accident site of Bihar Special Arms Police bus that happened last night in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/etF0GChp1R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2024

The accident occurred at around 12.30 am when a bus suddenly went out of control and overturned near the Chand Diyar Petrol Pump in the Bairia area. 29 soldiers were injured in the incident.