Banaras-Mumbai Express Narrowly Escapes Major Accident After Colliding with JCB in Mughalsarai - WATCH

Chandauli, February 18, 2024: A major train accident was narrowly averted in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning when the Banaras-Mumbai Express (12168) collided with a JCB machine working on the side of the railway track. The incident occurred near Beas Nagar in Mughalsarai.

According to reports, the rear part of the JCB came into contact with the train, causing damage to the machine but fortunately not derailing the train or causing any injuries to passengers. Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Varanasi, rushed to the spot to assess the situation and initiate an investigation.

Visuals From the Spot:

चन्दौली :वाराणसी से जा रही दादर मुम्बई मेल 12168 ट्रेन जेसीबी से टकराई



बड़ा ट्रेन हादसे होने से बाल बाल बचा



रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे जेसीबी कर रही थी काम



जेसीबी का पिछला हिस्सा ट्रेन से टकराई



सूचना के बाद रेलवे के कई बड़े अफसर पहुंचे मौके पर



मुग़लसराय के ब्यास नगर में हुई घटना… pic.twitter.com/8DJuBfsp7B — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) February 18, 2024

"Thankfully, no passengers were injured in the incident," said a railway spokesperson. "However, the JCB machine sustained damage. We are currently investigating how the machine came into contact with the moving train and will take necessary action to prevent such incidents from happening again."

The incident has caused some delay to the train schedule, and passengers are advised to check with railway authorities for updates. This event highlights the importance of ensuring proper safety measures are in place during track maintenance work to prevent such accidents.