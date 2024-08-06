Bangladesh Crisis: Sheikh Hasina’s Plane Takes Off From Hindon Air Base, Moving Towards Next Destination, Say Sources

The C-130J transport plane of the Bangladesh Air Force has taken off from the Hindon Air Base at Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, August 6. The plane, carrying former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, landed in Ghaziabad on Monday evening.

According to a report by news agency ANI quoting sources, the flight is moving towards its next destination. Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely.

Security Heightened at Hindon Air Base

According to Flightradar24, the C130J military transport aircraft became the most tracked flight in the world on Monday, with over 29,000 people tracking it.