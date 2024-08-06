Bangladesh Crisis: West Bengal Police Urge People To Avoid Sharing Provocative Videos

Kolkata, August 6: Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Police urged people to avoid sharing provocative videos. In a post on X, West Bengal Police wrote, "Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap..."

প্রতিবেশী রাষ্ট্র বাংলাদেশের বর্তমান পরিস্থিতির প্রেক্ষিতে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় কিছু পোস্ট এবং ভিডিও আমাদের নজরে এসেছে যা বিভেদ এবং অশান্তি তৈরি করতে পারে। অনুরোধ, কোনওরকম গুজবে কান দেবেন না, উত্তেজক ভিডিও শেয়ার করবেন না।..(১/২) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) August 5, 2024

Earlieron Monday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured that the Bangladesh-West Bengal borders are secure and there's no need for panic. The governor said that the nation will take effective measures to stop unauthorized entry to India from Bangladesh.

"Our Borders are secure. There is no need for panic. Beware of rumour mongers," Bose said. Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests, held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action, sources said.

The sources said that the Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments. They said Doval and senior military officials met Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase. Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to her and she is being moved to a safe location, the sources said.

The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests in Bangladesh. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.