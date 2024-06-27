Bangladesh PM sends tasty mango, hilsa fish, 'rasgulla' to Tripura CM

Agartala, June 27 As part of a goodwill gesture, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, like in previous years, sent mango, hilsa fish, sweets to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday as a gift.

Officials of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) in Agartala received the Bangladesh Prime Minister's gifts at the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), adjoining Agartala city.

An official of Bangladesh AHC said that Tripura Chief Minister is now in Delhi and after his return to Agartala, they would hand over the gifts to him.

The gifts include 400 kg highly tasty Hariavanga (Haribhanga), the most famous mango of Dinajpur and Rangpur region of Bangladesh, 50 kg delicious hilsa fish and 50 kg rasgulla (sweets).

Tripura Chief Minister on June 23 sent 500 kg pineapples as a "gift" to Bangladesh Prime Minister through the Agartala-Akhaura ICP.

Tripura Horticulture Department Assistant Director Dipak Baidya said that as a part of the goodwill gesture, Tripura Chief Minister sent the state's queen variety pineapples -- considered the most delicious, to the Bangladesh PM.

Tripura annually produces 1.28 lakh tonnes of two major varieties -- Kew and Queen -- of pineapples in 8,800 hectares of mountainous orchards across the state and for many years, exporting the pineapples and lemons to many countries and many Indian states as well.

