Bangladesh Unrest: Air India Cancels All Flights To and From Dhaka Effective Immediately - Details Inside

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka effective immediately, the airline announced on Monday evening. The cancellation is in response to the escalating situation in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, and an interim government is taking over.

In a tweet, Air India stated, "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

The unrest in Bangladesh has resulted in over 100 deaths in the past two days, with fierce protests erupting over a controversial job quota system. The demonstrations, initially led by frustrated students demanding an end to the quota system, have evolved into widespread unrest against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party.

Efforts to quell the violence have led to nearly 300 deaths and over 11,000 arrests in recent weeks. The government has closed schools and universities, imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew, and faced criticism for its handling of the situation.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has announced that he is taking responsibility for the country and will help form an interim government.