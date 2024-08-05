India Suspends All Train Services with Bangladesh Amid Escalating Unrest

Indian Railways has cancelled all train services to Bangladesh, including the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitri Express, from July 19 to August 6, due to escalating unrest in the neighbouring country, an Indian Railways said on August 5, ANI reported.

The suspension follows significant political upheaval in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country for an undisclosed location. The unrest, initially triggered by opposition to a controversial job quota system, has resulted in over 300 deaths.

In response to the crisis, Bangladesh's military chief, General Waqar-uz-Zaman, addressed the nation, stating that the military would assist in forming an interim government. Protesters, who had been demanding Hasina's resignation, stormed her official residence following her sudden departure by military helicopter.

Hasina’s exact whereabouts remain uncertain, with media speculation continuing about her possible location.