Bangladesh unrest: Meghalaya imposes night curfew along border

Shillong, Aug 5 The Meghalaya government on Monday imposed a night curfew along its 443-km-long border with Bangladesh and asked the Border Security Force (BSF) to further tighten security in the wake of the unprecedented unrest in the neighbouring country, officials said.

A BSF spokesman also said that additional troopers have been deployed to intensify the vigil.

A Meghalaya Home Department official said that the state government has taken measures to prevent any spillover of the ongoing severe unrest in Bangladesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds the home portfolio, held a meeting with Chief Secretary Donald Philips Wahlang, Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, and other officials on Monday evening and directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the bordering districts to impose a night curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to within 200 metres inside Indian territory for an indefinite period.

The state government will take further necessary steps as the situation unfolds in Bangladesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister later said that the Centre would send more BSF forces to the bordering areas and the Meghalaya Police would provide necessary assistance to ensure peace along the international border.

A senior BSF official said that they are in close touch with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and both sides are sharing intelligence inputs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor