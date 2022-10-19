Bangladeshi woman gives birth in Assam jail

Guwahati, Oct 19 A Bangladeshi woman, imprisoned for the last four months on charges of illegally entering India, has given birth in a jail here, officials said on Wednesday.

Chandni Sheikh is a resident of Dhaka in Bangladesh.

According to the officials, two years ago, she, along with her husband had entered India through the Tripura border without any valid documents. Later, the couple went to Mumbai in search of work. But as Chandni conceived there, her husband sent her with a relative to return to Bangladesh by illegal means a few months back.

However, this time she was arrested at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj district for travelling without a valid VISA and passport. She was produced in the court and the magistrate sent her to the transit camp.

In Assam, jails function as transit camps, and illegal foreigners are kept there by the police.

Chandni Sheikh and her relative have been in Karimganj district jail for the last few months. Meanwhile, the jail authority informed the health department about Shekh's condition.

Samsul Alom, joint director of health in Karimganj said: "While visiting jail a few days ago, I was informed about the Bangladeshi inmate. Two days back when she experienced labour pain, the jail authority admitted her to the hospital. A C-section procedure was performed and Sheikh gave birth to a baby boy on Monday."

He further informed that the mother and child are healthy and sent back to jail on Tuesday.

As per sources, Sheikh's husband is still in Mumbai and averting police arrest.

