Bank Holiday on August 15 and 16: Are Banks Closed on Independence Day, Janmashtami?

Good news for people working in banks: It's a long weekend this week. However, customers need to plan their financial transactions as there are many public holidays starting from August 15 to August 17. Bank holidays are scheduled according to different regions, states, religious, and cultural events. Expect a routine weekend off on Sunday.

Commercial banks across the country will witness holidays or long weekends this week. Festivals and events such as Independence Day and Janmashtami fall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Banks are closed in Manipur today, August 13, in addition to upcoming holidays for I-Day.

Bank holiday on August 15, 2025

Banks are closed across India on August 15, 2025, to celebrate Independence Day.

Bank Holiday on August 16, 2025

Due to Krishna Jayanthi, Janmashtami or Dahi Handi, banks in several states, including in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar and Andhra Pradesh declared holiday.

However, services like ATMs, online banking, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, or IMPS will be available for customers on bank holidays.

Are Banks Working on August 16, 2025?

In some states, banks will be open on Saturday on August 16, 2025, so banks will be open on Saturday in Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh.