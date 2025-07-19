Bank Holiday Today, July 19, 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Details Here
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 19, 2025 11:16 IST2025-07-19T11:15:05+5:302025-07-19T11:16:06+5:30
Bank Holiday Today: Bank branches across India will remain open today, Saturday, July 19, except in Tripura. The closure in Tripura is due to the observance of Ker Puja, a traditional state festival. As per the regular banking schedule, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Today does not fall on either, so banking services are operating normally in the rest of the country. All banks also remain closed on Sundays and other holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India.
Branches in Agartala are shut today for Ker Puja, which is a local annual observance.
Most public and private sector banks in India are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, some like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank operate between 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. Timings may vary slightly by branch. Canara Bank generally operates from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Bank of Baroda has slightly extended working hours at some branches.
Upcoming Bank Holidays in July
|Date
|Occasion
|Location
|July 3
|Kharchi Puja
|Tripura
|July 5
|Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday
|Jammu and Srinagar
|July 14
|Beh Deinkhlam
|Shillong
|July 16
|Harela
|Dehradun
|July 17
|Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh
|Shillong
|July 19
|Ker Puja
|Agartala
|July 28
|Drukpa Tshe-zi
|Gangtok
Nationwide Closures
|Date
|Occasion
|Location
|July 6 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|July 12 (Saturday)
|Second Saturday
|Nationwide
|July 13 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|July 20 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
|July 26 (Saturday)
|Fourth Saturday
|Nationwide
|July 27 (Sunday)
|Weekly Holiday
|Nationwide
While physical bank branches may be closed on these dates, customers can continue to access digital banking services, ATMs, and mobile apps. Services such as cheque clearance, RTGS, and NEFT may face delays due to branch closures.