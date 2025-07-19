Bank Holiday Today, July 19, 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Details Here

Bank Holiday Today: Bank branches across India will remain open today, Saturday, July 19, except in Tripura. The closure in Tripura is due to the observance of Ker Puja, a traditional state festival. As per the regular banking schedule, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Today does not fall on either, so banking services are operating normally in the rest of the country. All banks also remain closed on Sundays and other holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India.

Branches in Agartala are shut today for Ker Puja, which is a local annual observance.

Most public and private sector banks in India are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, some like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank operate between 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. Timings may vary slightly by branch. Canara Bank generally operates from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Bank of Baroda has slightly extended working hours at some branches.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in July

Date Occasion Location July 3 Kharchi Puja Tripura July 5 Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday Jammu and Srinagar July 14 Beh Deinkhlam Shillong July 16 Harela Dehradun July 17 Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh Shillong July 19 Ker Puja Agartala July 28 Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok

Nationwide Closures

Date Occasion Location July 6 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday Nationwide July 12 (Saturday) Second Saturday Nationwide July 13 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday Nationwide July 20 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday Nationwide July 26 (Saturday) Fourth Saturday Nationwide July 27 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday Nationwide

While physical bank branches may be closed on these dates, customers can continue to access digital banking services, ATMs, and mobile apps. Services such as cheque clearance, RTGS, and NEFT may face delays due to branch closures.