Bank holidays December 2022: Banks to remain closed on these days, check full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays every month when banks remain shut. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 14 days in December this year. The holidays include various festivals and Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

List of bank holidays in December 2022

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier. Banks in Panaji will be closed.

December 5: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022. Banks in Ahmedabad will be shut.

December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma. In Shillong, banks will be closed.

December 19: Goa Liberation Day. Banks in Panaji will be shut.

December 24: Christmas Festival. Banks in Shillong will be closed.

December 26: Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong. Banks in Aizawl, Gangtok and Shillong to be shut.

December 29: Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday. Banks in Chandigarh will be closed.

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah. In Shillong, banks will be shut.

December 31: New Year’s Eve. Banks in Aizawl will be closed.

Apart from these abovementioned holidays, banks will also be shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays