Bank Holidays in May 2024: Banks Across India to Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Dates Here

New Delhi: Banks in the country will be closed for a total of 12 days in May. However, these holidays will differ depending on the state. The Reserve Bank of India and state governments have released the list of holidays for May 2024.

There are a total of 12 holidays, including the fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays. These include holidays given for Lok Sabha elections in some states, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Buddha Jayanti, Nazrul Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

When and where will banks remain closed?

May 1: Maharashtra Day, Labour Day (Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well as Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram)

May 5: Sunday

May 8: Ravindranath Jayanti (Kolkata)

May 10: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 16: State Day (Gangtok)

May 19: Sunday

May 20: Lok Sabha Elections (Belapur, Mumbai)

May 23: Buddha Purnima (most places)

May 25: Nazrul Jayanti (in some places)

May 26: Sunday