Kolkata: Man Linked to 26/11 Attacks Booked for Surveillance Outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Home

A day after Mamata Banerjee's accusation against the BJP, the Kolkata Police have arrested a man for reportedly conducting a reconnaissance mission at the office and home of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Mamta Banerjee had leveled accusations of conspiracy against the BJP, stating that she and her nephew were not safe due to the party's actions.

The detained man has been identified as Rajaram Regee (53), who was arrested from Mahim in Mumbai. According to the Police, he had visited Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office in Kolkata and conducted a recce with the intention of a potential 'terror attack'. Interestingly, during the investigation of the 26/11 terror attacks, Rege's name had come up in connection to accused David Headly, who is currently jailed in the US.

As per Murlidhar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rege had managed to get the contact details of Banerjee and his personal assistant. He even tried to establish contact with them. On Monday afternoon, after his arrest in Mumbai, he was taken to Kolkata and booked under several acts such as West Bengal Maintenace of Public Order, IPC sections of criminal intimidation and conspiracy, and the IT act. Further investigation is underway.