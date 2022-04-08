Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022 for Agriculture Marketing Officer and AVP posts, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2022 12:11 PM2022-04-08T12:11:23+5:302022-04-08T12:11:35+5:30
Bank of Baroda (BOB) released the online application for posts of Agriculture Marketing Officer (AMO) and Assistant Vice President ...
Bank of Baroda (BOB) released the online application for posts of Agriculture Marketing Officer (AMO) and Assistant Vice President (AVP)– Acquisition & Relationship Manager for more details click on the website bankofbaroda.in .
There are be 100 vacancies out of which 47 are for Agriculture Marketing Officer and the remaining 53 are for Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management. These posts are for Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune, and for AMO Posts for Patna, Chennai, Mangaluru, New Delhi, Rajkot, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Kolkata, Meerut, and Ahmedabad.
Check the vacancies details,
Agriculture Marketing Officers - 47
- Patna - 4
- Chennai - 3
- Mangaluru - 2
- New Delhi - 1
- Rajkot - 2
- Chandigarh - 4
- Ernakulam - 2
- Kolkata - 3
- Meerut - 3
- Ahmedabad - 2
Assistant Vice President - 53 Posts
- Ahmedabad
- Baroda
- Bengaluru
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Jaipur
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Mumbai
- New Delhi
- Pune
BOB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
- Visit the career page of the Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.
- Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ Recruitment for various positions
- Now, click on ‘Apply Now
- Fill in your details and submit.
Open in app