Bar Council of India seeks central agency probe in murder of advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan

The Bar Council of India (BCI) in its meeting held here has decided to write to Home Ministry for a probe by a central agency like NIA or CBI into the killing of advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan in Kerala on Sunday.

Only a central agency can find out the truth and the guilty could be punished, BCI said in a release.It said that Sreenivasan was a young leader of the Bar and has been brutally murdered by criminals.

"The murder of Advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan as per the newspaper report is a political murder. Being representative body of advocates, BCI is not supposed to sit tight over such brutal murders of advocates. Such incidents of killings of the advocates are increasing day by day. The Council has been demanding a proper law to protect the advocates and their families," the release said.

The Council strongly condemned the brutal murder.

It also demanded that the killing of KS Shan of SDPI may also be investigated by the same central agency.The Council will write a letter to the Home Minister and the Union Minister for Law and Justice in this regard.

A BCI member Manoj Kumar N, who represents Kerala and is Solicitor for the state, expressed strong dissent to the resolution of the Council.

Another member YR Sadasiva Reddy, who represents Karnataka, said that the probe may be carried by a CBI or by the local police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor