Baramulla Windstorm: Strong Winds Cause Damage in Rafiabad, Sopore, Zaingeer Areas (Watch Video)

A strong windstorm swept through several parts of Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla area on Monday afternoon, affecting areas including Rafiabad, Sopore, Zaingeer, and surrounding villages. The storm left a trail of destruction, toppling signboards, smashing windowpanes, uprooting trees, and disrupting daily life in the region. Fortunately, as of now there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. District officials and emergency response teams have been deployed to assess the extent of the damage.

In video shared by IANS we can see the devasting visuals of the house and shops due to wind storm. This windstorm comes following a day of 31°C temperatures in Srinagar, a windstorm has caused widespread damage, particularly in South and North Kashmir. In separate incident on Saturday major fire broke out at in the forest area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir area. Fire caused a thick layer of smoke around the area. Fire teams are currently trying to douse out the blaze. Fortunately as per the authorities their are no casualties reported. The fire, which reportedly spread across nearly one kilometer, prompted panic among residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

Baramulla, J&K: A windstorm hit Rafiabad, Sopore, Zaingeer and nearby villages, knocking down signboards, smashing windows and trees, and cutting power in Chandilora. No injuries are reported so far; officials are still checking the damage and updates are awaited pic.twitter.com/54rOzAJgJV — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2025

Rajouri block forest officer Asif Mehmood stated that, "This fire broke out at around 4:30 PM , and as soon as we got the inputs, we reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. We are making full efforts to douse the fire. The fire spread over around 1 km."