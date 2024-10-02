Bareilly Blast: Three Dead, Five Injured in Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Factory in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (October 2, 2024): At least three people, including a child, were killed and five others injured in a massive explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Kalyanpur village under Sirauli police station area on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Aqmal Khan confirmed that the incident, saying "We got the information that 4 houses including one of Rahman Shah in PS Sirauli area have collapsed. Injured people have been taken to the hospital. The licence for manufacturing firecrackers was in the name of Nasir Shah, and the incident site is the in-law's house of Nasir Shah. 3 people have died in this incident and 5 others are injured. The investigation is on."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Bareilly SP Aqmal Khan says, "We got the information that 4 houses including one of Rahman Shah in PS Sirauli area have collapsed. Injured people have been taken to the hospital. The licence for manufacturing firecrackers was in the name of Nasir Shah,… pic.twitter.com/DnF1VEpv4z — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

The blast, which occurred around 3 p.m., completely destroyed five houses, including that of Nasir Shah, where the illegal firecrackers were being manufactured. The impact of the explosion was so severe that it shook the entire village.

Read Also | Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Shops in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram (Watch Video)

According to reports, Shah had been operating the illegal firecracker factory for several days, and people from nearby areas would come to his house to work. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that a spark might have ignited the highly flammable materials.

Rescue teams, including police and fire brigade personnel, rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. The bodies of three victims, including a child, were recovered from the rubble. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said that the death toll may rise as there are fears that more people could be trapped under the debris. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the explosion.