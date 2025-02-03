Basant Panchami 2025: Ram Lalla Adorns Yellow Attire On the Occasion of Vasant Panchami (See Pic)

On the occasion of Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami, Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh wore yellow attire. A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. The prominent Hindu festival is celebrated every year in February. The festival also marks the new beginning of life.

On Basant Panchami, Holi celebrations began in Awadh, with Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi witnessing vibrant festivities. Saints and devotees played Holi, and the atmosphere was filled with colours of Abir and Gulal, marking the start of the Holi season in the region.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Ram Lalla adorns yellow attire



(Source: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust)

On this festival, people do Saraswati pooja and fast. This festival is celebrated on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, i.e., on February 2, 2025. This day marks the birth of Goddess Saraswati. It is also observed as Vasant Panchami. This day is seen to be an auspicious day for learning new things and developing new abilities.

On Basant Panchami, people celebrate the festival in yellow. Yellow symbolizes vitality, wealth, and knowledge. People bring yellow flowers and treats and dress in yellow.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: In Vrindavan, the Holi celebrations began with Thakur Banke Bihari sprinkling colors on devotees. Temples were filled with vibrant colors, and the 40-day Holi festival commenced with special rituals pic.twitter.com/SukSzm8TXG — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

