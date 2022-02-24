Battle for UP: Aditya Thackrey attacks BJP, says no development here

Siddhartha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 24 Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, on Thursday, mounted a blistering attack on the BJP and said that the majority government in Uttar Pradesh seemed to be working like a king's kingdom.

"We had thought that there would be development but it seems that all dreams have remained dreams here," he said while addressing a rally here.

He further said that the BJP always frightened people by saying that this will happen and that will happen.

"Nothing will happen. This is the land of Lord Ram and there can be no danger, no threat," he said.

He further said that Shiv Sena believed in Hinduism, but it also embraced all other communities.

