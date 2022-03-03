Battle for UP: BJYM leader threatens cops

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), March 3 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's district president in Aligarh, allegedly threatened UP Police personnel inside a police station by telling them that he would take the heat out of them after March 10 when the Yogi government is formed in the state.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The 29 second video was apparently recorded inside the Jawan police station on Tuesday, where party's youth workers led by district president BJYM, Dharamveer Singh Lodhi, had gathered there after police detained some party worker over a property dispute in the village.

The clip shows Lodhi purportedly threatening to see the 'daroga' after March 10.

In the video, Lodhi says, "How many people were picked up by the inspector from Junglegadhi? The inspector thinks that the Yogi government is not coming back in the state on March 10 that's why he is showing heat."

He claimed that the Yogi government will be formed in UP and he will take out their heat after March 10.

Police personnel were seen asking him not to use such words. In another video, there are some heated arguments between the police personnel and BJYM workers at a police station

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given a statement during a public rally, stating that, "I will take out the heat that is being displayed in Kairana and Muzaffarnagar."

The chief minister had also tweeted on January 29 that, "The candidate of the 'Tamanchawadi' Party (read Samajwadi Party) from Kairana is threatening and his heat has not calmed down yet. After March 10, the heat will cool down."

Since then, 'taking the heat out', has become a part of political narrative in UP polls.

