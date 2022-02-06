Battle for UP: SP-RLD promises to name Noida Airport after Mihir Bhoj

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Feb 6 The SP-RLD alliance has announced that if it comes to power, it will name the upcoming Noida International Airport after Mihir Bhoj and install a 'huge' statue of the 9th century king.

Mihir Bhoj was a king from the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty. He succeeded his father Ramabhadra. Bhoj was a devotee of Vishnu and adopted the title of Adivaraha which is inscribed on some of his coins of the era.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary made this announcement at a meeting at Charuli village in Jewar on Saturday evening.

Chaudhary made the remarks in context of anger simmering since last September over the name on statue of king Mihir Bhoj unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Dadri.

Some members of Gurjar community alleged that the word 'Gurjar' was removed from the statue's plaque prior to the unveiling.

There have been several protests by community members since.

"I have spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and we will name the airport after Mihir Bhoj and erect a statue in his name," the RLD chief said.

"I had visited Jewar aiport. No progress has been made on the ground. The policy made for the airport is such that farmers whose land has been taken are worried. Our government will expose these irregularities and ensure a fair deal for farmers," Chaudhary said.

The alliance has fielded Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar seat and is tapping into this resentment to unseat BJP MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh.

