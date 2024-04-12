Battle for Vokkaliga votes: Have records to show Kumaraswamy got community seer's phone tapped, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, April 12 With the Lok Sabha polls nearing, the battle between Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and JD-S state chief and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to secure the support of their influential Vokkaliga community is raging on.

In a major development on Thursday, Shivakumar stated that the phone-tapping of seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, revered by the Vokkaliga community is a known matter.

"There are records to prove it. We know this. It hurts to talk about it. All documents are available regarding the matter. But, discussing the issue is not appropriate now. I will talk about it in future," he said media persons sought his reaction to the statement of Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on this matter.

Cheluvarayaswamy who joined the Congress from the JD-S, stated that during the tenure of Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, the phone of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji was tapped.

The development follows NDA candidates visiting Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Bengaluru and seeking the seer's blessings.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed that the seer had blessed all candidates and asked them to visit him again after securing their victory.

Shivakumar, however, said on Thursday that all communities support the Congress, not just one community.

"People are smart and they will support a party that helps their livelihood. The Congress is helping all communities including Vokkaligas. People will support a party which is good for them, the state and the country. They look at livelihood and not emotions," he said in response to a question whether Vokkaligas would support his party.

On a question on toppling of the JD-S-Congress government, he said: "I have not said that the Swamiji has to respond. I only spoke about Kumaraswamy taking the same people who brought down his government to meet the Swamiji. Everyone needs Swamiji's blessings. Our minister Cheluvarayaswamy also had taken some of the Vokkaliga leaders to the Swamiji to seek his blessings."

Asked why Swamiji was being dragged into politics, Shivakumar said: "I am not politicising the issue, I only said that Swamiji needs to be respected."

About limiting the government to one community, he said: "Caste will not leave you even if you leave caste."

Following the NDA candidates' visit to the seer, Shivakumar had said that the "pontiff is a wise man and will not get involved in politics. I am sure he will not be involved in any politics. It is a known fact that the JD-S supremo (H.D. Deve Gowda) divided the Vokkaliga mutt earlier".

The allegations that Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji’s phone was tapped along with others during the coalition government led by Kumaraswamy had stirred a huge controversy in the state. Kumaraswamy had, however, ruled out any involvement.

The issue being raised as the elections approach is expected to evoke a strong response from the community, even as Kumaraswamy is trying to woo the Vokkaliga votes, which Shivakumar had managed to tilt towards his party.

