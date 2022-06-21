Bear which killed man in Andhra finally caught

Visakhapatnam, June 21 Forest officials in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday caught the bear which had killed a person and injured six others during the last two days.

Forest officials succeeded in catching the bear after sedating it by firing a tranquilizer shot in Kidisingi village under Vajrapukotturu mandal. An official said it was later shifted to Visakhapatnam Zoo in a cage.

The veterinar will provide treatment to the animal based on its condition. The forest department will later take a decision on releasing the bear in the forest.

People in the village heaved a sigh of relief after a team of forest officials succeeded in catching the bear.

The operation was launched on Monday after six people were injured in the attack by the wild animal, which was believed to have strayed into human habitation in search of food and water.

Earlier, on Sunday a man was killed in the attack by the bear near cashew orchards. K. Kodanda Rao (72) died while undergoing treatment.

The condition of four of those injured in Monday's attack is stated to be critical. They were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Srikakulam.

According to villagers, a bear has been wandering in the cashew orchards on the outskirts of Vajrapukotturu 'mandal', attacking people and livestock for the past two days. The animal also killed two cows on Monday.

An ex-Army man Pothanapalli Tulasi Rao, and his brother Purushottam, who is currently serving in the Indian Army, rushed to the village and tackled the bear while rescuing four people who were injured in the attack. The four men were injured when they came to save a farmer who was attacked by the bear.

