Beggar murdered in Hyderabad, another injured

Hyderabad, Jan 29 A beggar was brutally murdered and another injured in two separate attacks by unidentified persons in Secunderabad here late Sunday night.

In the first incident, a beggar sleeping on the footpath near Monda Market was attacked by three men. They stabbed him to death.

In another incident in Marredpally, a beggar was attacked by unidentified persons. He suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Police registered the cases at Monda Market and Maredpally police stations and took up investigation. CCTV footage was being scanned as part of the investigation.

Police suspect the involvement of beggars in both the incidents.

