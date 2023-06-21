"Being healthy is also biggest service to nation": MP CM Chouhan on International Yoga Day

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday participated in the national programme of International Yoga Day being organised in Jabalpur district and said that being healthy is also the biggest service to the nation.

On the occasion, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MP governor Mangubhai Patel and other prominent personalities also participated in the national yoga programme.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Today, we are celebrating International Yoga Day. The national program of it is being organised in Jabalpur. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world is under the influence of Yoga."

"The method of Yoga is for the welfare of the world and the welfare of the world is the main mantra of India. The first happiness is a healthy body and there is no better means than yoga for a healthy body. There is a need to do yoga everyday, not just on yoga day. Being healthy is also the biggest service to the nation. By being ill, we are becoming a burden on the country," CM Chouhan said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended greetings on International Yoga Day.

"The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is also very important, 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' PM Modi has made efforts to give Yoga an identity in the whole world. Yoga day has become a global event. Today it is being celebrated across the world," he added.

The vice president also said, "Yoga is not just for an individual, it is for mankind. Yoga enables the body and soul. Yoga is the capital of a healthy life, make good use of it. I am blessed after visiting here. Coming to Jabalpur has become a memorable moment in my life."

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, "I thank PM Modi for organising this grand event of Yoga. The main Yoga event in the country is being held here in Jabalpur. PM Modi has done the work of spreading yoga to the world."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra participated in the International Yoga Day programme with inmates at Bhopal Central Jail.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

