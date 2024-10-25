Belagavi Kidnapping CCTV Video: Businessman's Children Kidnapped From Home, Suspect Injured in Police Firing

A man accused in the kidnapping of two children aged three and four was injured during a police encounter in the early hours of Friday, October 25, near the Athani area of Belgavi district in Karnataka. The incident occurred after police verified the vehicle used by kidnappers to abduct children from their house.

According to the police, the accused attacked the police personnel team when they attempted to stop the vehicle. "In self-defence, we had to open fire," Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled told Jagran. The injured kidnapper was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The kidnapping occurred on Thursday afternoon when two children named Sathvi (4) and Vyom (3) were playing at home and were dragged and pulled into the vehicle by armed kidnappers. Dramatic CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media.

A dramatic, filmy-style kidnapping was captured by a CCTV camera installed on the premises. The viral video shows two men—one wearing a blue t-shirt and holding a hockey stick, and the other in black with a mask and cap—opening the gate of an apartment. Moments later, they are seen grabbing the children and carrying them away on their shoulders.

According to the information, at the time of the abduction, the children were with their mother and had just returned from school. The kidnappers forced the children into a waiting white car and drove away quickly.

A case has been filed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. Police officials suspect that the kidnapping may be linked to a financial dispute involving the children's father, who works in real estate.