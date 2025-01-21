Belagavi: Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha; Rahul Gandhi Absent Due to Illness

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, January 21, unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka's Belagavi district in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders are present.

Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Belagavi

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi



Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders are present



(Source: AICC social media) pic.twitter.com/HgXgCwJyz4 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present at the Gandhi Bharat event as he was not keeping well. The Gandhi Bharat event commemorated the centenary of the lone Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi at Belagavi in 1924 and was originally scheduled to be held on December 27, last year. It was, however, postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Themed as 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', the Congress event would reiterate the party's commitment to Gandhian ideology and the Constitution.