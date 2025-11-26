Belgaum Shocker: Mother Allegedly Strangles Three-Day-Old Newborn Daughter

Heartbreaking incident has come to light in Ramdurg taluka of Belgaum district. A mother in Hiremulangi village allegedly strangles her three-day-old newborn daughter to death. Preliminary investigation reveales that this mother had three daughters and had a daughter only in the hope of having a son. This incident has created stir among the netizens.

On November 23, accused Ashwini gave birth at the Mudakavi Primary Health Center. The following day, she went to her mother's house in Hiremulangi. On Tuesday morning, while the family was out, Ashwini strangled her three-day-old daughter and falsely claimed the baby had stopped breathing.

The entire incident came to light when the baby was brought to the government hospital in Ramdurg for examination. When the doctor examined the baby, the medical report revealed that "the newborn girl died due to strangulation and suffocation."

In this case, the police have registered a case of murder against the cruel mother Ashwini Halkatti. A case has been registered against Ashwini for strangling the newborn, but she has not been arrested yet.