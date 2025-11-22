Hyderabad News: Woman Sells 7-Day-Old Baby for ₹6 Lakh After Ex-Boyfriend After Ex-Boyfriend Abandons Her

Hyderabad Crime: A shocking case of child trafficking has came to light from Telangana's Karimnagar, where woman reportedly sold her seven-day-old baby boy for ₹6 lakh. As per the information, woman was previously in a relationship with a man who later abandoned her.

Woman stated that she lacked the financial means and resources to care for and raise the baby and decided to sell the child. CCTV footage of woman along with the baby has surfaced. According to, local media reports state that woman allegedly approached middlemen after she got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend , the middleman then sold the baby to a couple.

This crime came to light when Child Protection Committee became aware of the sale. Karimnagar Town 2 Police have filed a case against everyone involved in the buying and selling of the child, including the 12 people who acted as middlemen in the transaction.