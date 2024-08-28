Bengal Bandh: 76 Arrested, Leaders Detained, Says Kolkata Police (Watch Video)

Daily life in parts of West Bengal was disrupted on Wednesday as a 12-hour bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led to widespread protests. The bandh was organized in response to police action during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march to the state secretariat on Tuesday. Meeraj Khalid, Joint Commissioner of Police (HQ) for Kolkata, reported during a press conference that 76 people were arrested during the bandh. “Some leaders have also been detained, and further action will be taken as per their involvement,” Khalid said.

In Kolkata, the usually bustling weekday atmosphere was notably subdued, with fewer buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis on the roads. Private vehicles were also scarce, though markets and shops remained open. Schools and colleges functioned, but attendance in private offices was low, with many employees working from home.

Protests erupted in various locations across the state. In Bhabanipur, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal urged residents not to take out their vehicles. Tensions escalated in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad as BJP workers demonstrated at railway stations in Bongaon, Gocharan, and Murshidabad, respectively. In Barrackpore, clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. In Bankura, demonstrations were held at the town bus stand, and in Alipurduar, a scuffle ensued between BJP activists and police as protesters attempted to block a major road while chanting slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The 'Bangla Bandh,' which started at 6 a.m., was a response to the police action during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march on Tuesday. The protest march, led by the newly formed students' group Chatra Samaj, demanded the resignation of CM Banerjee following the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital.