Bengal Bandh: Shots Fired At BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey By Unknown Men Shocking Video Surfaces (Watch)

During a 12-hour bandh in Bengal, BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was reportedly shot on Wednesday in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack. Pandey claimed that TMC workers targeted his car and fired shots, injuring two people, one of whom is in critical condition. He was en route to leader Arjun Singh's residence when his path was obstructed by a jetting machine from the Bhatpara Municipality.

TMC goon opening fire on eminent BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey's vehicle at Bhatpara. The driver of the vehicle is shot.

He added that the moment his car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle and 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at his vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done. "Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence. We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done. This is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the Police. They planned my murder. The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he said.

He alleged that it is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the police and they planned his murder. “The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he added. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a post on X said that the TMC goon opening fire on eminent BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey's vehicle at Bhatpara. “The driver of the vehicle is shot. This is how Mamata Banerjee & TMC are trying to force BJP off the street. The Bandh is successful and people have supported it wholeheartedly. The toxic cocktail of Police & TMC Goons won't be able to scare BJP,” he said. Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march. The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal.

