Bengal BJP MLA has no regrets for suspension, says will continue to raise voice against TMC govt

Sankar Ghosh, one of the five BJP MLAs suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, on Tuesday stated that he had no regrets for being suspended as he would continue to raise his voice for the people against the alleged "misrule" of Trinamool Congres (TMC) government.

"The incident that occurred in the West Bengal Assembly yesterday was pre-planned by the ruling party to curb the voice of Opposition. I have no regrets and will continue to raise my voice against the misrule of TMC," he said.

Reacting to the detention of Naren Chakraborty, a TMC MLA, at Kolkata, who allegedly "asked BJP supporters not to vote else they would be found after the polls" Ghosh said, "It was the culture of the TMC party."

Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for their alleged unruly conduct in the House.

Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Sankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga, and Narahari Mahato, were suspended by the Speaker for future sessions for the year.

( With inputs from ANI )

