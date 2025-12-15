Bengal court convicts 3 in murder of Trinamool councillor Anupam Dutta; sentencing on Dec 17

Kolkata, Dec 15 A district court in West Bengal on Monday convicted three persons in the murder case of Trinamool Congress councillor Anupam Dutta of Panihati municipality. The Barrackpore court found Sanjib alias Bapi Pandit, Amit Pandit and Ziarul Mandal guilty of murdering the councillor.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on December 17, court sources said.

The verdict relates to the killing of Anupam Dutta, who was serving as the Trinamool Congress councillor from Ward No. 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district. Dutta was shot dead on March 13, 2022, while he was getting onto his scooter on Agarpara Station Road, close to his residence. He was fired upon from close range and died on the spot.

Following the murder, police acted swiftly and arrested one of the accused, Amit Pandit, on the same night. Subsequently, Sanjib alias Bapi Pandit and Ziarul Mandal were also taken into custody in connection with the case. Bapi Pandit was later released on bail.

On Monday, Bapi Pandit appeared before the Barrackpore court for the hearing. After the judge pronounced him guilty along with the other two accused, he was taken into custody again and arrested from the court premises.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, detectives of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate found that Bapi Pandit had allegedly given the contract for Anupam Dutta's murder.

The investigation also revealed that another criminal was initially entrusted with carrying out the killing. However, when that individual failed to execute the plan, Amit Pandit was allegedly hired to carry out the murder after the municipal elections.

Bapi Pandit's release on bail by the Calcutta High Court earlier had triggered controversy and unrest in the area. Allegations were raised at the time regarding lapses and negligence on the part of the police in framing the case. The conviction of all three accused, including Bapi Pandit, has now brought the trial to a decisive stage.

While being taken out of the court premises after the verdict, Bapi Pandit claimed that he had been falsely implicated. "I have been framed politically. Leaders are involved in this," he told reporters.

Anupam Dutta's wife, Meenakshi Dutta, was present in court to hear the verdict in her husband’s murder case. Expressing satisfaction over the court’s decision, she said she hoped the guilty would receive strict punishment.

"I am happy with this verdict. I hope the culprits will get appropriate punishment. I am grateful to all those who helped in the investigation process," she told a section of the media at the court premises.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor