Bengal: Explosion kills child in Murshidabad, five grievously injured

Kolkata, Nov 12 Mystery surrounds a powerful explosion that ripped through Murshidabad's Rameshwarpur village under Kandi police station on Wednesday, killing a three-year-old girl and leaving five others critically injured.

The blast occurred around 12:30 p.m. inside the home of Anisur Sheikh, which was completely gutted in the ensuing fire.

Six people, including four women, a child, and Sheikh himself, were inside at the time. A neighbour was also injured.

Locals rushed to the scene as panic spread, especially in the wake of the recent car bomb blast in Delhi.

Police and residents worked together to rescue the victims from the burning house. All six were initially taken to Gokarna Block Primary Health Centre; five were later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where the child succumbed to injuries.

Hospital sources described the condition of the remaining victims as “very critical.”

The injured have been identified as Ahladi Bibi, Ruli Bibi, Amina Parveen (3), Nurjahan Khatun, Anisur Sheikh alias Dalim, and Rizba Bibi.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Kumar Sunny Raj confirmed the child’s death and said preliminary investigations point to a cooking gas cylinder explosion.

“The entire matter is being investigated,” he added.

However, locals dispute the official version, claiming the magnitude of the blast suggests chemicals or bomb-making materials were stored in the house.

Police have not ruled out foul play and are probing all angles.

