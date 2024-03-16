Bengal Governor sends strong message against 'possible' poll violence in state

Kolkata, March 16 As the Election Commission is all set to announce dates for polling and counting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on Saturday, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has issued a strong warning against the recurrence of poll-related violence for which the state has become infamous over the years.

The Governor also said that besides violence, he will also not tolerate corrupt practices adopted by the political parties during the polling process.

"I want violence and corruption to end in elections. These are my top priorities. The tradition of political 'Holi' with human blood cannot be tolerated anymore. These things should end now in the state," he added while speaking to mediapersons on Saturday.

"I will hit the streets at 6 a.m. I will be available to the people. The political 'holi' with human blood that happened in the panchayat elections last year should not be allowed anymore," Governor Bose said.

The Governor's comments are in line with the observations made by Election Commission.

During the recent visit of Election Commission to West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a strong message to the state administrative machinery to ensure peaceful polls at any cost.

"Under any circumstance the voting should be conducted in a festive mood. The higher administrative and police functionaries have been directed to spread the message to all levels of their subordinates so that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure violence-free polls. If the state administration and police fail to do that, we will make them do it," he said during the interaction with mediapersons after meeting senior bureaucrats and police officials of the state.

