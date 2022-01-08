Bengal govt eases curbs allows salons and parlours to operate at 50 per cent capacity

West Bengal government on Saturday (January 8, 2022) relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the state and allowed the salons and parlours to operate with 50 percent capacity. The authorities also allowed the salons and beauty parlors in the state to remain open up to 10 pm.

The government has directed the owners and the management of the establishments to ensure that the staff and the customers are fully vaccinated and all COVID-19 protocols, like regular sanitisation of the place, are duly followed.

West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, 2,792 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,11,957. The death toll mounted to 19,864 with 18 more fatalities, it said. The state now has 51,384 active cases, while 7,912 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.Since Thursday, 69,158 samples were tested in West Bengal.