Bengal LoP approaches Calcutta HC seeking postponement of Jan 22 Trinamool rally

Kolkata, Jan 17 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a postponement of a Trinamool Congress rally on January 22.

In his petition, Adhikari also sought the intervention of the High Court for deployment of armed forces personnel across the state to maintain law and order on the day that coincides with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The LoP argued that there were instances of violence in West Bengal during different religious festivals and keeping that in mind such precautions are necessary.

The division bench led by Justice Harish Tandon has admitted Adhikar's petition and a hearing is expected on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the "Harmony Rally" in Kolkata on January 22 with an aim to spread the message of unity among all religions.

“The ‘Harmony Rally’ is not a counter to any other event. I have great respect for the monks and saints. I always listen to them. We are organising the rally to spread the message of unity of all religions, since the next day is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has claimed that the rally is actually an attempt to create division among people in the state.

But the Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP was attempting to stall the event as it was scared by the probable public support towards the rally.

