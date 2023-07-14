Bengal polls: BSF Special DG meets Bengal Governor at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 : The Border Security Force (BSF) Special Director General YB Khurania on Thursday met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose following the violence in the state during Panchayat polls which has claimed at least 10 lives.

The West Bengal rural election on July 8 was marred by massive violence and booth capturing which prompted the state election commission to declare repolls across 697 booths in the state in the presence of central security forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor CV Ananda Bose said that there will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal while adding that all authorities will come down with a heavy hand on goons and lawbreakers.

"There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers...", Governor Bose said.

He further assured making Bengal a safe place for the new generation, while adding that there will be very stern action against the 'control room goons who control goons on the field.'

"...We will certainly take stern action against the control room lords those who sit in political control rooms and guide or remote control the goons on the field. It will be an all-out action. There will be certainly very stern action because this violence is affecting the future of the new generation...we will make Bengal a safer place for the new generation to live in...", he added.

The panchayat polls were billed as a test of the popularity of the Mamata Banerjee government in light of multiple arrests in connection with the alleged teachers' recruitment scam.

The outcome of the polls would also give an indication of where the BJP, the principal opposition party in the state, stands in West Bengal ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor