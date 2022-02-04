Bengal post-poll violence: CBI announces reward for info on 2 accused in murder case

New Delhi, Feb 4 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has offered a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information on accused in the murder case of a BJP worker's mother in West Bengal, sources said here on Friday.

The victim, Sova Rani Mondal, mother of BJP booth president Kamal Mondal in Jagaddal Constituency, was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence that broke out in West Bengal after the declaration of Assembly election results on May 2, last year.

On August 19, 2021 based on a report by the National Human Rights Commission, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the cases of rape and murder that were reported during the post-poll violence in the state.

According to the CBI, the accused persons in the case are Jharna Mistry alias Mamoni and Pratima Ghosh alias Mou, both residents of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

"The CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest," the Special Crime Branch of CBI said in an advertisement.

The CBI said that both the accused are absconding in a case registered against them under sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 449, 450, 452, 324, 326, 342, 427, 506, 302, 307, 354, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

It further said that the identity of the informer, who leads to their arrest, will be kept as a secret.

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that there was no incident of post-poll violence in the state, an NHRC report has said that there were several cases of rape and murder after the announcement of Assembly election results in 2021.

Earlier also on January 28, the probe agency had announced a similar cash reward of Rs 50,000 to the person who gives information in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar.

Sarkar was allegedly strangled to death with a television cable. He was the only BJP worker who died in the state capital in the post-poll violence.

Sarkar's family had continuously alleged that the Kolkata Police were not investigating the matter properly and were not arresting the 'Trinamool goons' responsible for the murder, who are not only moving scot-free, but also threatening the family members.

Biswajit Sarkar, the elder brother of the victim, has filed petitions to probe Sarkar's death before the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.

