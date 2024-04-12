Bengal ration distribution case: ED submits third supplementary charge sheet

Kolkata, April 12 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted its third supplementary charge sheet in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

In this fresh charge sheet filed at a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, the ED provided details on how the proceeds in the ration distribution case were diverted to Dubai through the hawala route through the foreign exchange entity, owned by arrested businessman Biswajit Das, sources said.

The sources added that as per the fresh charge sheet, a total amount of Rs 350 crore was diverted to Dubai through the Das-owned foreign exchange entity.

The ED also said that it has attached a total of 11 properties worth over Rs 10 crore.

Sources added that during the interim period, the ED also proved the Bangladesh links of Das, as it got specific information that Das, a close confidant of West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick and Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, was a frequent visitor to the neighbouring country. Even a day before his arrest, Das was in Bangladesh and hurriedly came back to Kolkata after being informed that the ED was conducting raid and search operations on his premises.

Both Mallick and Adhya are currently in judicial custody for their alleged connection in the scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor