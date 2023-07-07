Bengal school recruitment case: CBI gets nod to question two inmates lodged with Kuntal Ghosh

Kolkata, July 7 A special PMLA court on Friday approved CBI’s plea for questioning two inmates lodged in prison with expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is an accused in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools.

In an application placed before the court on Friday, the CBI counsel said that questioning of two inmates lodged with Ghosh at the Presidency Central Correctional Home is essential for the agency’s investigation relating to Ghosh’s allegations about central agencies putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

The CBI counsel said that by interrogating the two inmates, it will try to know whether Ghosh discussed with them about the allegations he levelled against the central agencies of putting pressure on him.

The CBI has already questioned the superintendent and doctor of the prison in this matter. The central agency has also questioned Ghosh’s wife and sister-in-law, besides grilling Abhishek Banerjee for nine hours on May 20.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Ghosh till August 8.

--IANS

