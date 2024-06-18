Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 11, child succumbs to injuries

Kolkata, June 18 The death toll in the Kanchanjunga Express-goods train collision in West Bengal's Darjeeling district has risen to 11, said officials.

Eleven-year-old Sneha Mondal, a passenger of the Kanchanjunga Express, was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) at Siliguri on Monday.

Officials said that since then the doctors had been trying their best to save her life. However, all their efforts on this count proved futile as she died around noon on Tuesday.

With this the total death toll in the mishap has risen to 11, out of whom nine died on Monday only and the other two, including Sneha, on Tuesday.

Of the 11, the identities of eight deceased persons have been revealed while attempts are on to track the same for three others. The deceased persons include the loco-pilot of the goods train and the guard of Kanchanjunga Express.

Meanwhile, railway officials said that normal train services have resumed on the route where the mishap took place on Monday morning both in the 'up' and the 'down' sections.

