Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Rat Poison Sprayed at Adarsh Nursing College Hostel Causes Breathing Issues; 3 in ICU

19 students of Adarsh Nursing College in Bengaluru, were hospitalised and three critically serious after experiencing breathing problems due to rat poison sprayed by the hostel management. The incident occurred on the night of August 18, and has raised serious health and safety concerns among the student community.

According to reports, the hostel management had sprayed the repellent in an attempt to drive away rats, but the poison exposure led to severe reactions among the hostel students. 19 students admitted, out of three students were reported to be in serious condition and were subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment.

The police have registered case under Section 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the hostel management staff responsible for the incident.