Bengaluru: 34-Year-Old Engineering Dropout Jumps to Death From GT Mall

As Diwali celebrations were underway across the country, a tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru on Monday morning, October 20, after a 34-year-old died after jumping from GT Mall on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, one of the city’s prominent shopping centres.

According to reports, the man identified as Sagar jumped from the third floor at around 10 am of the shopping centre. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The man died on the spot after receiving several head injuries from falling from a height.

The incident took place at GT Mall on Magadi Road, where a man reportedly fell from the third floor of the building. He is said to have sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

According to Bangalore West Police, Sagar was unmarried, an engineering dropout, unemployed, and undergoing treatment for psychological issues. Magadi Road Police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation to determine whether the fall was accidental or a case of suicide.