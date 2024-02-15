Bengaluru Air Customs Seize Gold Cut Pieces Worth Rs 17.23 Lakh Hidden in Decorative Incense Burner; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2024 01:33 PM2024-02-15T13:33:07+5:302024-02-15T13:33:43+5:30
Bengaluru Air customs department on Thursday, February 15, has sized gold pieces valued over Rs 17.23 lakh, which were ...
Bengaluru Air customs department on Thursday, February 15, has sized gold pieces valued over Rs 17.23 lakh, which were found hidden in a decorative burner. The Customs department has shared a video on it official X handle, also known as Twitter, said that based on profiling, customs officers intercepted an Indian passenger on Thursday who arrived from Kuwait on flight J9-431.
The passenger attempted to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense burner container. The gold cut pieces weighed a total of 279.5 grams and were worth Rs 17,23,117. Further investigation is underway.
Watch Video Here:
Bengaluru Air Customs intercepted pax attempting to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense Burner Container. The seized gold cut pieces totally weigh 279.5 gms valued at Rs. 17,23,117/-.#IndianCustomsAtWorkpic.twitter.com/kRSJRpsKyk— Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) February 15, 2024
Earlier on February 7, the customs department seized 6.33 kg of gold worth Rs 3.49 crore at Mumbai International Airport. A video shared by the Mumbai Customs-III X official handle shows officials recovering 24K Rhodium-plated gold from a passenger.
The one-minute 4-second video clip depicts officials recovering 24 karat Rhodium-plated gold, collectively weighing 6.33 kg, concealed in various items, including clothes, a mobile charger, a purse, a hairdryer, and corner piping of a check-in bag. The video shows officials breaking a mobile charger and hairdryer to recover the gold.Open in app