Bengaluru Air Customs Seize Gold Cut Pieces Worth Rs 17.23 Lakh Hidden in Decorative Incense Burner; Watch Video

Bengaluru Air customs department on Thursday, February 15, has sized gold pieces valued over Rs 17.23 lakh, which were found hidden in a decorative burner. The Customs department has shared a video on it official X handle, also known as Twitter, said that based on profiling, customs officers intercepted an Indian passenger on Thursday who arrived from Kuwait on flight J9-431.

The passenger attempted to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense burner container. The gold cut pieces weighed a total of 279.5 grams and were worth Rs 17,23,117. Further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru Air Customs intercepted pax attempting to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense Burner Container. The seized gold cut pieces totally weigh 279.5 gms valued at Rs. 17,23,117/-.#IndianCustomsAtWorkpic.twitter.com/kRSJRpsKyk — Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) February 15, 2024

Earlier on February 7, the customs department seized 6.33 kg of gold worth Rs 3.49 crore at Mumbai International Airport. A video shared by the Mumbai Customs-III X official handle shows officials recovering 24K Rhodium-plated gold from a passenger.

The one-minute 4-second video clip depicts officials recovering 24 karat Rhodium-plated gold, collectively weighing 6.33 kg, concealed in various items, including clothes, a mobile charger, a purse, a hairdryer, and corner piping of a check-in bag. The video shows officials breaking a mobile charger and hairdryer to recover the gold.