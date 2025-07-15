Bengaluru Autorickshaw Fare Hiked: Base Price Raised to Rs 36 for First 2 km, Rs 18 Per Additional km From August 1

From August 1, 2025, citizens of Bengaluru will have to pay more for autorickshaw fares as the base price from Rs 30 rose to Rs 36 for 2 kilometres and Rs 15 to Rs 18 per 1 km thereafter. The Regional Transport Authority announced the hike of auto fares on Monday, July 14, and it will be applicable next month.

Autorickshaws are allowed to charge 1.5 times the extra fare for trips between 10 pm and 5 am. They have 90 days to set the meter according to the new fares. As per the revised fare chart, customers will not be charged for waiting for the first five minutes. After that, Rs 10 will be levied for every five minutes of waiting.

Passengers can carry luggage weighing up to 20kg free of cost. For luggage weighing above 20kg up to 50kg, an additional charge of Rs 30 may be applied. The revised fares are applicable within the BBMP limits and the Bengaluru Urban district.