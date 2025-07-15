Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Fashion Influencer Sonam Babani Injured After 18-Year-Old Crashes Into Her Car Near Malabar Hill

A prominent fashion influencer, Sonam Babani, was injured after her car was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager inside the coastal road tunnel near Malabar Hill in south Mumbai. The accident occurred on July 13 at around 10.10 pm at gate no 8 near Malabar Hill of the Coastal Road tunnel. The fashion influencer is said to be out of danger.

Businesswoman Babani is a resident of Bandra and was travelling from Marine Drive to Prabhadevi when the accident occurred. The 18-year-old Vyom Manish Poddar crashed his car into Babani's car from behind inside the tunnel.

According to the police, Poddar, a student and holder of a valid driver’s license, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision that left the 33-year-old pregnant influencer injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Following a complaint filed by the influencer, a case was registered against Poddar for rash and negligent driving under sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He has also been served a notice under section 35(3) of the BNSS and directed to appear in court. The incident is currently being investigated.