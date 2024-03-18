Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Demands 'Unbiased' Probe After Shopkeeper Attacked for Playing Hanuman Chalisa During Azaan

A shopkeeper in Bengaluru faced a violent assault after allegedly playing a bhajan of Lord Hanuman during the time of azaan (Islamic call to prayer). The incident occurred in the Siddanna Layout area of the city on Sunday when a group of men attacked the shopkeeper, prompting outrage and demands for justice.

According to reports, the shopkeeper recounted the incident to reporters, stating that he was playing Hanuman bhajan when a group of individuals approached him, insisting it was time for azaan and threatening violence if he continued playing music. The situation escalated as the men physically assaulted the shopkeeper, with one of them grabbing him by the collar, leading to a scuffle captured in a video circulating on social media.

#WATCH | Karnataka: An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting… pic.twitter.com/L0f0rxlfSR — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

The video shows the men taking turns to beat and kick the shopkeeper, leaving him with injuries, including a bloodied mouth. The incident sparked condemnation and calls for action against the perpetrators.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, visited the shopkeeper after the attack and spoke to the media, expressing concern over the incident.

Read Also | Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assaulted by Group of Muslim Men for Playing Loud Music During Azan (Watch Video)

"Yesterday evening, Mukesh, was conducting his business. He tells me that every evening, he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker...Yesterday, a few miscreants came to his shop and started an argument with him and demanded him to switch off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa. When he refused, he was pulled out and 6-7 miscreants thrashed and attacked. You can see the injuries that he has sustained. He has suffered grievous injuries...Immediately, Mukesh and the neighbouring shopkeepers tried to reach the nearest Police station to register an FIR. Even after submitting a detailed written complaint, the local Police did not register an FIR. It was registered only after the intervention of PC Mohan, myself and local BJP leaders that the FIR was registered at a belated stage. The locals here are apprehensive that the Police have filed a diluted FIR and added names of certain people who may not be involved in the crime itself,” Tejasvi Surya said as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | After meeting the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five men for playing devotional music, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "Yesterday evening, Mukesh, was conducting his business. He tells me that every evening, he had a practice of playing… pic.twitter.com/PKfFKXXLDI — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Surya demanded an unbiased and professional investigation into the matter, urging the Bengaluru City Commissioner to ensure swift action against all accused individuals seen on CCTV footage.

“Only 3 people have been attested and apprehended by the Police, we have demanded that by tomorrow morning all those accused being seen on CCTV must be arrested immediately...We are demanding from the Bengaluru City Commissioner to conduct the investigation in an unbiased and professional manner," he added.