Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assaulted by Group of Muslim Men for Playing Loud Music During Azan (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident on Sunday, a group of young men assaulted a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, allegedly for playing music during Azan. CCTV footage of the argument circulated on social media on Monday.

The fight took place in Siddanna Layout in the Banashankari area of Bengaluru. The footage depicted the group confronting the shopkeeper, leading to a heated argument escalating into violence. One of the young men grabbed the shopkeeper's collar, prompting a retaliation. Subsequently, the group dragged the shopkeeper out of the shop and assaulted him.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with some expressing concerns about the state of law and order in the region. Reports indicate that an FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.